Renewal by Andersen of Long Island, a window replacement business with operations in Farmingdale, will be closing its local call center this spring, laying off 35 workers there, according to state filings.

Renewal, which is a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Windows, according to the company's website, filed a WARN notice with the state Labor Department on Jan. 30 saying the company would close its call center operation at 2029 New Highway in Farmingdale on April 29.

Renewal has showroom locations across the United States, according to the company's website.

"Recently, we communicated to our employees that we are consolidating the Long Island Call Center operation with our other U.S.-based call centers," Glenn Shuster, head of people operations at Renewal.

Shuster said the company plans to assist impacted employees find other positions within the company's other local operations.

"Our intention is to offer all impacted employees, who are in good standing, other positions in our Long Island office since we continue to experience strong growth and we are currently recruiting installers, design consultants and field marketers," he said.

WARN, the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, requires that companies with at least 50 full-time employees file a notice of a mass layoff or a closing 90 days in advance.