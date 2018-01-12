TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 56° Good Evening
Overcast 56° Good Evening
Business

Rent, natural gas costs push metro area price index up

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Consumer prices in the metropolitan area increased last month compared with a year ago on the higher cost of natural gas, medical care and residential rent.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that its consumer price index for the 31-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.6 percent in December compared with December 2016.

The index also rose 1.6 percent...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The Copiague Fire Department responds to a house Officials: Firefighters douse blaze in an hour
To say Katie Beers had a terrible childhood Katie Beers kidnapping: 25 years later
Police said Erica Anderson, left, and her sister, Mom had drugs in car with 4-year-old, cops say
Two students were arrested at Hempstead High, seen High school principal hurt in student fight; 2 arrested
Kids will be able to see Devin Brook, Kids to get free admission to LI Nets games
Paige Keely, 6, of Nissequogue Village and Kismet First-grader, 6, dies from rare condition