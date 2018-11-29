Restoration Hardware, a Carte Madera, Calif.-based supplier of luxury home furnishings, will open a new warehouse at the Hampton Business District in Westhampton Beach.

The home renovation retailer has signed a lease for 16,000 square feet at 200 Roger’s Way, a 68,000-square-foot industrial building, and will house an office and distribution operation there. The structure is the second to be built at the industrial complex located at Francis S. Gabreski Airport.

The new warehouse will allow the company to “serve its customer base more effectively while expanding its reach within the region,” according to a statement from property developer and owner Rechler Equity Partners.

Restoration Hardware "is a well-known company with a very recognizable brand, and we’re thrilled to be playing a significant role in their expansion to the East End," Mitchell Rechler, co-managing partner of Rechler Equity, said in statement.

Publicly traded Restoration Hardware, which sells its products through a network of retail stores, outlet stores, its website and print catalogs, was founded in 1979. The company has an outlet in Riverhead and a "gallery" in East Hampton.

200 Roger’s Way is the second of nine buildings planned at the industrial research and development park.

Rechler Equity broke ground on the park’s first building — 220 Roger’s Way — in 2014. Southampton-based cookie maker Tate’s Bake Shop, AC Lighting & Electrical Supplies of Smithtown and national HVAC equipment distributor Carrier Enterprise are tenants of that building.

The airport and surrounding 50 acres are owned by Suffolk County.