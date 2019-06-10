You might be familiar with Peloton — the video-streaming, stationary bike company — because of its hip-hop-infused commercial that makes you second-guess eating those nachos while bingeing on Netflix.

The company has expanded at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City. The mall also has two other new stores — UNTUCKit, which specializes in adults’ and boys’ shirts designed to be worn untucked, and Riley Rose, a makeup, skin care and home decor store targeting millennials.

As for Peloton, its new 2,400-square-foot store is on the upper level of the mall near athletic apparel store Lululemon. Peloton’s new digs replace its 300-square-foot kiosk, which opened in October 2017 on the main level.

The new Peloton store opened in May, about a year after the high-end bike maker said it had signed a lease to open a 13,800-square-foot distribution facility in a warehouse space at 99 Lafayette Ave. in Syosset to serve Long Island customers.

The new store at Roosevelt Field will provide a better experience for customers, a representative for the Manhattan-based company said.

“This location features more Peloton Bikes and Treads for consumers to book private test classes, as well as Peloton Apparel. The new showroom also provides a great space for us to host events and celebrations with our existing community members,” the representative said.

Specializing in at-home equipment, Peloton sells stationary smart bikes and treadmills with touch screens, which stream its live and on-demand fitness classes led by instructors from its Manhattan studios.

The workouts, including cycling, boot camp, yoga, running and other activities, also can be streamed on tablets and other devices via the Peloton Digital app.

Founded in 2012, Peloton Interactive Inc. has 74 stores in North America and the United Kingdom, including 63 in the United States. The other Long Island location is in Manhasset.

Its fitness isn’t cheap.

A Peloton bicycle will run you $2,245, while a treadmill rings up at $4,295. That is in addition to the $39 monthly fee for a subscription to unlimited live and on-demand videos.

The company does offer a cheaper option. Its fitness content is available on the Peloton Digital app for $19.49 monthly for users who don’t have Peloton bikes or treadmills.

Despite being in a high-end fitness segment, Peloton is making itself more accessible to people in various income brackets, said Marisa Lifschutz, senior industry analyst at IBISWorld Inc., a Los Angeles-based market research firm.

"While products such as Peloton’s spin bike and treadmill initially appeared targeted primarily toward high-income consumers, the company’s recently introduced financing options allow customers financial flexibility when purchasing the products, with monthly payments comparable to premium gym memberships," she said.

Peloton has 1.25 million members, including those who subscribe to its app content, and nearly 35 million workouts were taken in 2018, according to the company.

Image is a factor in its following, too, Lifschutz said.

"The way that Peloton has built their instructors into their brand, with many of their instructors achieving a sort of cult status among the Peloton following, is one of their biggest advantages over other at-home fitness equipment and gym/cycling class alternatives," she said.

Peloton has been on a growth spurt in recent years.

The company expanded to the United Kingdom and Canada in the fall.

Also, it opened eight new stores in 2019, and more are planned before the end of the year, Peloton said.

The company also is looking to go public, having announced Wednesday that it had filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other Newcomers

Clothing store UNTUCKit opened its first Long Island store May 25 on the main level of Roosevelt Field near Macy’s and Red Mango, a smoothie shop.

The clothing store occupies 1,454 square feet in a space that used to hold Crumbs Bakery, which closed in late 2016, and, more recently, a Dough Life pop-up shop, said Kylee Kaetzel, spokeswoman for Roosevelt Field.

UNTUCKit was founded in 2011 and has more than 50 stores in the United States and Canada, according to a statement from the mall. The Manhattan-based clothing retailer did not respond to a request for comment.

Makeup and home decor store Riley Rose opened May 11 on the upper level of the mall next to Lululemon. The store takes up 4,230 square feet of a space formerly occupied by The Limited, which closed in January 2017 and later held a Quails pop-up shop, Kaetzel said.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Riley Rose was founded in 2017 by Linda and Esther Chang, daughters of the founders of trendy clothing store Forever 21. Of Riley Rose’s 14 stores, the Roosevelt Field location is the only one in New York State, according to the website.

Riley Rose did not respond to a request for comment.

