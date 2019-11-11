Pancakes and coffee will replace mufflers and brakes in Syosset.

An IHOP restaurant is planned for a building at 220 Jericho Turnpike that held a Midas car repair shop for more than half a century.

The restaurant “is tentatively scheduled to open in spring 2020,” said Austin Lewis, a spokeswoman for Glendale, California-based IHOP. It will be the second IHOP to open on Long Island in less than a year, since one is planned for Farmingdale, too.

An IHOP franchisee paid $2.5 million for the 5,000-square-foot building on a half-acre lot in Syosset, according to Schuckman Realty Inc., the Lake Success real estate company that represented the property seller.

The franchisee is Daniel Chun, who operates several IHOPs on Long Island and Staten Island, and in New Jersey, said Chun’s real estate representative, Nick Masson, an associate broker in the Manhattan office of Atlanta-based SCG Retail.

Chun did not respond to calls for comment.

The Midas, which was independently owned and operated, closed in February after 55 years in business, the auto repair chain said.

In May, I wrote about an IHOP franchise planned for a fall opening at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale.

Lewis gave me an update Friday, when she said that the Farmingdale IHOP will open in late December.

The pancake chain has no shortage of locations on Long Island, where there are already 18. Lewis declined to say if any of those would close because the new ones are opening.

The IHOP in Hicksville is 4.4 miles away from the planned Syosset location. The IHOP in Lindenhurst is 3.4 miles from the location set for Farmingdale.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper.