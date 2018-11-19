When Sears Holdings Corp. announced this month that it would be closing 40 more stores in February, including a Kmart in Huntington, as part of its restructuring under bankruptcy, the company did not respond to inquiries about how many employees would be affected.

Thanks to a state-mandated filing, we now know that 76 workers will be laid off at the Kmart in Huntington, at 805 New York Ave.

The layoffs will occur Feb. 5 or during a 14-day period starting on that date, and the reason cited was “economic,” according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, alert posted on the New York State Department of Labor’s website Wednesday.

Under the WARN Act, certain employers must notify workers and the state in advance of mass layoffs or work site closings.

Sears Holdings Corp., based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Oct. 15.

The same day, it said that it would be closing 142 stores, including a Sears in Garden City, near the end of this year. The 40 store closings announced this month are in addition to that.

Also, in a separate round of closings, a Kmart in Riverhead and a Sears in New Hyde Park will be among 46 unprofitable stores closing this month, their parent company announced in August. Those two stores will close Nov. 25, employees said Wednesday.

