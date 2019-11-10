Off Seids is on site in Greenvale.

Upscale boutique Off Seids Clothing, which had a grand opening Oct. 22, was a longtime dream for owner Rebecca Seidenberg, she said.

“I went to school for fashion design and before meeting my husband, I was managing a clothing boutique in Palm Beach and I just fell in love with it. I love interacting with people,” she said.

The name of the new shop is a play on her family's last name and the nickname of Seidenberg’s husband, recently retired New York Islanders hockey player Dennis Seidenberg. It is also an infraction in hockey, offsides.

He played professional hockey for six NHL teams over 16 years. The job necessitated the Seidenberg family, which includes three children ages 7, 9 and 11, moving each time, said Rebecca Seidenberg, 38.

They moved to Long Island in 2016, and it appears to be the last stop, she said.

“My children are happy here,” said Rebecca Seidenberg, who decided to open her own business last year.

But the boutique is not a place for jerseys and pucks.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It carries high-end, casual and dressy apparel and accessories for adults and children.

Located at 90 Glen Cove Road, the boutique is in 2,100 square feet of leased space split between two floors in a three-level, former house that has been converted to commercial use.

The store has beamed ceilings, original hardwood floors and two fireplaces.

“It has a modern vibe while keeping the old character,” she said.

Rebecca Seidenberg’s long-term goal is to purchase the building and expand her merchandise into space that is currently vacant, including the third level, she said.

“My short-term goal is to have a successful holiday season and to get more foot traffic,” she said.

Off Seids also sells merchandise online.

A lot of the shop's business has been coming through Rebecca Seidenberg’s personal contacts, since friends and associates in cities where the Seidenbergs have lived contact her about buying items they see on the boutique’s Instagram account, she said.

“I’m lucky enough that I have a really amazing network of people,” she said.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.