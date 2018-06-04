Anne Carlin has found a new home for The Crafter’s Table, the paint-your-own pottery and crafts studio that she closed in September.

The shop will reopen in early July at Three Village Shopping Center, 1374 Route 25A, East Setauket.

Carlin closed the old location, which opened in November 2014 on Lake Avenue in St. James, because of problems with the other building, she said. The new, 1,600-square-foot location will be larger than the previous one and allow for more activities, she said.

“We’re increasing what we’re offering. We’re also bringing in candle making, soap making, jewelry making . . . as well as ceramics, clay building and glass fusion,” she said.

Carlin signed a lease with Three Village Shopping Center’s owner, Manhattan-based Brixmor Property Group, in September, and is awaiting a certificate of occupancy from the Town of Brookhaven before she can open the studio, she said.

Carlin also bought another paint-your-own pottery studio, Paint a Piece in Commack, in December.

