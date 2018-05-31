Identical twins Mike and Alex Faherty have taken their clothes to the Hamptons.

Their seventh Faherty store, which offers “casual luxe” clothing for adults and children, opened May 25 in downtown Sag Harbor.

The new 800-square-foot store features a “beach house” look similar to the chain's six other stores, said Kate Rose Kazaryan, spokeswoman for the retailer.

“We’ve been looking to expand into the Hamptons area for a while just because it’s a great fit of the mix between beach and casual luxury. And when they found this spot in Sag Harbor, they thought it was a great fit for the brand,” she said.

Faherty clothing is made from mostly sustainable fabrics — the chain’s signature swimwear line is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Prices range from $58 to $450.

The TriBeCa-based retail company was founded in 2013 and also has two stores in Manhattan; two in California, in Newport Beach and Malibu; one in Boston; and a seasonal location in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Mike Faherty, 35, who studied fashion design at Washington University in St. Louis, designs all the pieces in the retail chain.

Located at 56 Main St., the Sag Harbor store is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

