By Tory N. Parrish

New Hamptons clothing store sports beach house look

Mike and Alex Faherty have opened their seventh clothing store, which offers "casual luxe" duds for adults and children, in downtown Sag Harbor.

Mike, left, and Alex Faherty, twin brothers who

Mike, left, and Alex Faherty, twin brothers who started their own clothing line, opened a store on Main Street in Sag Harbor. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Identical twins Mike and Alex Faherty have taken their clothes to the Hamptons.

Their seventh Faherty store, which offers “casual luxe” clothing for adults and children, opened May 25 in downtown Sag Harbor.

The new 800-square-foot store features a “beach house” look similar to the chain's six other stores, said Kate Rose Kazaryan, spokeswoman for the retailer.

“We’ve been looking to expand into the Hamptons area for a while just because it’s a great fit of the mix between beach and casual luxury. And when they found this spot in Sag Harbor, they thought it was a great fit for the brand,” she said.

Faherty clothing is made from mostly sustainable fabrics — the chain’s signature swimwear line is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Prices range from $58 to $450.

The TriBeCa-based retail company was founded in 2013 and also has two stores in Manhattan; two in California, in Newport Beach and Malibu; one in Boston; and a seasonal location in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Mike Faherty, 35, who studied fashion design at Washington University in St. Louis, designs all the pieces in the retail chain.

Located at 56 Main St., the Sag Harbor store is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Retail Roundup is new a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that will be published online, and in the Monday paper. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.

