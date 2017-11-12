This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 29° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 29° Good Morning
Business

Average APR on store credit cards a whopping 24.99%, study finds

Unless you can pay off your balance every month, experts recommend avoiding the high cost of retailer-issued cards.

Pay off credit card bills every month to

Pay off credit card bills every month to avoid paying high interest -- and accumulating debt. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / Rawpixel Ltd

By Sheryl Nance-Nash  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

It’s that time of year when store clerks try to tempt you to open a credit card to get that extra discount on your purchase. Retailers also have sweetened the rewards pot. But it comes with a price.

According to a survey of 65 retail cards by CreditCards.com, the average annual interest rate rose for the third consecutive time, to 24.99 percent. One card, BrandSource, charges 30.49 percent.

So, should you take the bait?

“If you can’t pay your balance off at the end of the month, retail credit cards aren’t for you. Period. The interest rates are just too high, and if you carry a balance, the math doesn’t work in your favor,” says Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst with CreditCards.com.

When is signing up smart? “If you pay your cards off in full every month. Stores often offer big discounts for the day you get the card, and that can make a big difference, especially during the holidays,” says Schulz.

However, you can get tripped up. The credit check when you apply for the card can lower your credit score. Rewards like in-store coupons often expire quickly, “so you may end up paying a high interest rate for savings you might never use,” says Chris Horymski, analyst with CompareCards.com. Then too, “If you only use the card once, unless you close the account, it could be a target of identity thieves.”

What’s a better alternative? Says Horymski, “Get a bank-issued card before you shop. If you have a balance at the end of the [introductory] 0-percent period, you won’t get slapped with the retroactive interest” that many retail cards charge.

By Sheryl Nance-Nash  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Nick and John DeVito renovated the Prohibition-era speakeasy Brothers revive Prohibition-era LI speakeasy
Crescent Beach in Glen Cove has been closed Study undertaken to find source of contamination
A developer wants to build apartments at this Developer seeks apartment project tax breaks
A view of the Peconic Bay from Hubbard Suffolk adds 2,250 acres for archery hunters
Kantian Skincare co-founder Richard Klein, left, and president Amazon policy change leaves LI firm scrambling for reviews
American Legion Greenlawn Post 1244 observes Veterans Day Veterans Day observed in somber LI ceremony
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE