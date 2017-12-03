The days of working for one company for 30 years are all but gone. Most people have multiple employers. You may have left more than memories behind; make sure you keep track of all your retirement benefits.

“We constantly help clients uncover lost benefits. It could be a 401(k) account, 403(b), a terminated pension plan, employee stock option plan, profit sharing plan and more,” says Mark Fried, author of “Road Rules for Retirement.”

Not only can you lose track of what you had, Fried contends some retirement plan providers make it difficult to transfer money from your employer’s plan to an IRA or another retirement plan, because “every dollar that leaves a retirement plan represents less money that they can earn fees on.”

If you’re thinking/hoping you have lost retirement money, here’s where to hunt.