Riddhi USA signs consent decree on dietary supplements

The company's attorney said the owner bought the assets of another dietary supplement company that was not compliant and "will bring it into compliance."

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in a consent decree ordered a Ronkonkoma supplements company to destroy dietary supplements, the Department of Justice said. Photo Credit: AP/J. David Ake

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in a consent decree ordered a Ronkonkoma-based supplements company to destroy dietary supplements in its possession, custody or control, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Riddhi USA also must stop distributing what the court said were misbranded dietary supplements pending required remedial action. The company must also hire an independent expert to inspect its facility and confirm that good manufacturing practices are being followed.

Peter Brill, the attorney for the company, said its owner, Mohd M. Alam, bought the assets of a company that was not compliant about a year ago and "will bring it into compliance."

"He is working to bring in new equipment, and it will be compliant," Brill said. "I don't believe anyone believes Mr. Alam's products put anyone's health in danger. He has been a chemist at multiple vitamin companies, and his standards are probably higher than most."

Nearly all the company's products are distributed outside the United States, Alam said.

Federal officials last October filed a complaint against Riddhi USA to prevent further distribution of products they said were “adulterated and misbranded.”

The U.S. Department of Justice filed the complaint on behalf of the federal Food and Drug Administration, which cited the firm for several violations.

