Robert Mercer, who gained national notoriety with his daughter Rebekah as a behind-the-scenes supporter of conservative causes, is resigning as co-chief executive of East Setauket hedge fund Renaissance Technologies, according to published reports.

The New York Times said Mercer sent a letter on Thursday morning to investors in the fund saying that he would relinquish the post as of Jan. 1, but would continue working on research for Renaissance, which pioneered the use of algorithms and high-speed trading by hedge funds.

No reason was cited for Mercer’s move, the report said.

In recent weeks, Sleeping Giants, a group of left-wing activists, has called on universities and other institutional investors to cut ties to Renaissance because of Mercer’s political activities.

The Mercers have backed former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon and Breitbart News, which champions a rightist agenda.