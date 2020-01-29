The U.S. Department of Justice has taken unprecedented action against three Long Island telecommunications companies to stop them from allegedly carrying hundreds of millions of fraudulent robocalls to American consumers, the agency said.

Most of the robocalls originated in India and led to large financial losses for elderly and vulnerable people across the United States, the Justice Department said in a statement.

A judge in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York, in Brooklyn, issued a restraining order against Global Voicecom Inc., Global Telecommunication Services Inc., KAT Telecom Inc., also known as IP Dish, and their owner/operator, Jon Kahen, also known as Jon Kaen, 45, of Great Neck, on Tuesday.

Kahen could not be reached for comment.

The Justice Department is pursuing similar action against two Arizona companies, Ecommerce National LLC, doing business as TollFreeDeals.com, and SIP Retail, doing business as sipretail.com, and their owner/operators, Nicholas Palumbo, 38, and Natasha Palumbo, 33, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Nicholas Palumbo declined to comment.

The Justice Department is seeking permanent injunctions against all the defendants, as well as a temporary restraining order against those in Arizona.

“This is the first time the Justice Department is enjoining a telecommunications business for facilitating robocalls across its network,” a Justice Department representative said via email Tuesday.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Operating from residential addresses on Long Island and in Arizona, the five companies are “gateway carriers” that operate as voice-over-internet protocol carriers, which use internet connections instead of traditional copper phone lines, to pass calls from criminal organizations, mostly in India, the Justice Department alleges.

The robocalls “spoof” legitimate phone numbers and send recorded messages falsely claiming to be from U.S. government agencies, foreign governments and well-known, legitimate businesses, according to the court complaints.

The messages falsely claim that the call recipient’s Social Security number has been compromised or is connected to illegal activity, he faces arrest or deportation, his assets have been frozen, his bank and credit accounts have suspicious activity, or a combination of these things, the complaints say.

“When individuals answer the calls or return messages, the fraudsters offer to ‘resolve’ these legal matters by immediate transfers of funds to settle the purported legal obligation, or to hold the individual’s assets only temporarily while the crisis resolves. … Since 2017 and continuing through the present, as a result of their conduct, defendants and their co-conspirators have defrauded numerous victims out of millions of dollars, including victims in the Eastern District of New York,” according to the complaint against the Long Island companies and Kahen.

The defendants received payment from their co-conspirators for providing the gateway services, according to the complaint.

The defendants ignored red flags and warnings about the fraudulent nature of the calls, the Department of Justice said.

“The defendants also allegedly were able to see that the vast majority of the calls they transmitted from their customers in India lasted less than one second, demonstrating that in many instances consumers were rejecting them, and had fake, or ‘spoofed,’ numbers,” Jody Hunt, assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s Civil Division, said during a press call Tuesday.