The first residents of a $750-million project known as the Ronkonkoma Hub — a 53-acre, mixed-use development that includes apartments, stores, restaurants and offices — are set to move in on Saturday.

The Alston, the first phase of the Hub, includes 489 apartments in six buildings along Mill Road, said a spokesman for East Setauket-based Tritec Real Estate, the project's master developer.

The first building, where the property's first tenants will soon settle in, has 129 units. The second building, set to open in July, has 116, he said.

The rental apartments, a combination of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, come with a monthly price tag ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 a month, according to the development's website, Alstonli.com.

At full build-out, the Ronkonkoma Hub, which Long Island officials have long said will help revitalize a struggling and neglected area of the hamlet, will feature 1,450 residential units, 195,000 square feet of office space and 360,000 square feet of retail space. Another 60,000 square feet will be destined for hospitality and community spaces.

Tritec principal owner James L. Coughlan said in a 2017 Newsday article that the project was designed to attract a diverse mix of residents, including single people, young families and seniors in search of smaller homes.