TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
Business

Five roofer apprenticeships offered

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 154 of the Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers union will begin taking applications on Tuesday for five roofer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 154 office, 370 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Suite 1 rear, in Hauppauge, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, except on legal holidays. The forms must be received by Oct. 1, 2020.

Applicants should be at least 18 years old, live on Long Island, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, have reliable transportation and pass a physical exam.

Call 631-435-0655 for more information.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search