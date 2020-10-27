Nearly six in 10 renters and more than one in three homeowners on Long Island spend more than 30% of their income on housing, as housing costs rise and inflation-adjusted incomes drift downward, a new report finds.

More than 300,000 Long Islanders are "cost-burdened," shelling out more than 30% of their income for rent and utilities or homeownership costs such as mortgage, property taxes and insurance, the Manhattan-based nonprofit planning and advocacy group Regional Plan Association said in a report to be released Wednesday, which includes detailed profiles of Long Island’s 13 towns, two cities and 96 villages, as well as 85 of the region’s largest unincorporated areas.

Long Islanders’ median household income of $103,331 has dipped by 1.6% since 2000 after adjusting for inflation, according to the group’s analysis of the most recent census estimates. Over the same period, the region’s median cost of housing – for renters and homeowners combined – has risen by 24% to $2,177 a month.

The share of residents who face high housing costs varies widely, with low-income communities especially likely to bear heavy burdens, the report found. For instance, in Mastic, Roosevelt, Wyandanch and North Amityville, about six in 10 homeowners put at least 30% of their income toward housing.

The nation’s first suburb is made up overwhelmingly of single-family homes, with multifamily housing making up 17.5% of its housing stock, the report found.

Long Island needs more multifamily housing to meet the needs of young adults, seniors who are downsizing or seeking homes that are more easily accessible, and those who cannot afford the region’s high housing costs, said Ellis Calvin, data research manager at the Regional Plan Association.

By 2040, Long Island’s population of seniors is expected to grow by 40% and its under-35 population could shrink by 13%, the report found.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Communities need different types of housing not only for different types of households, but different stages in the household lifecycle," Calvin said. "A young couple would need different housing than a family of five, which needs different types of housing then a senior living on their own."

Without more of a mix, he said, the housing market "only allows for certain types of people to live in those communities. And so you lack that diversity that allows for more vibrant communities."

In addition, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic has "accelerated or heightened the stressors that were already there."

Long Island can start to increase its supply of housing and bring down costs by rezoning areas near downtown train station to allow more multifamily construction and let homeowners rent out units in their homes, he said.

Nicole Gerberg, a Long Island native who lives in Lloyd Neck with her husband, Bruce, and their six children, ages 13 to 20, said the region’s high housing costs were among the factors the family weighed when Bruce, a pediatrician with a longstanding practice in Huntington, was offered a job in North Carolina.

"I still believe that Huntington is perfection, it is a wonderful community filled with amazing people," said Gerberg, 48. "But it's just too expensive."

She said her husband has been working six or seven days a week on Long Island. In North Carolina, he’ll be able to work three 12-hour shifts a week due to the lower cost of living. It’s "a bittersweet move," she said, but ultimately they decided to move to North Carolina, where they’re purchasing a newly built home for significantly less than the value of the Long Island home they're selling.

"We feel very strongly about making memories instead of making deposits," she said. "And we feel like our quality of life will be better living where the cost of living is significantly less. The weather is better, just the overall quality of life is just better."

Amy Girimonti, a broker with Prime Properties Long Island in Huntington, said housing costs have been rising for several years, but the shortage of listings during the pandemic has been further driving up prices.

"For first-time homebuyers, they put multiple offers in on multiple homes at a time, hoping to come out on top," she said. Plus, she said, "The cost of renting has gone up significantly over the last few years. Buyers who now are deciding to purchase are seeing their rent go up to what a mortgage payment would be."

Girimonti said she believes Long Island’s local governments should allow homeowners to rent out units, as long as they’re up to code: "If it can help with the cost of living on Long Island ... that should be an option."