TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
Business

Judge approves $133M sale of Rubie's Costume Co. in bankruptcy case

Rubie's Costume Co. is a Halloween powerhouse, with

Rubie's Costume Co. is a Halloween powerhouse, with headquarters in Westbury and Melville. Credit: Heather Walsh

By Sarina Trangle sarina.trangle@newsday.com @SarinaTrangle
Print

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Alan Trust approved a roughly $133 million sale of Rubie's Costume Co. Thursday that aims to bring the retailer out of bankruptcy and save 400 jobs.

"There's really no dispute that this sale is in the best interest of these estates, their creditors and their employees," said Trust, who is presiding over the bankruptcy of Rubie's and five affiliated companies in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York. "The sale is approved with the modifications."

Attorneys for Rubie's and the retailer's creditors told Trust they were close to negotiating through concerns and would file paperwork finalizing modifications to the sale agreement by the end of Thursday.

A new company called Rubies II, LLC, is slated to purchase the retailer, which has corporate headquarters in Westbury and sales headquarters in Melville. Rubies II is a collaboration between Joel Weinshanker, chairman of the National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc.; the investment advisory firm Atalaya; and the primary owners of the current company, the Beige family, court papers show.

Rubie's president Marc Beige noted in an affidavit — or written statement — that the sale would save about 400 jobs. He said the alternative would have involved selling Rubie's property and using the proceeds to pay its bills. Liquidation would have given creditors less compensation than the sale, which is expected to pay creditors about 55% to 60% of what they are owed, according to court filings.

Based on negotiations with Rubie's, creditors support the sale, according to George Angelich, an attorney for a committee that represents creditors like FedEx Corporate Services Inc. and party supply companies Amscan Inc. and Unique Industries Inc.

"The committee has been supportive since Day One of the debtors' efforts to reorganize to save Halloween, if you will," Angelich said. "Today’s outcome is a significant step in that direction."

The $133 million transaction is expected to help the company emerge from bankruptcy by covering $96 million in debt and $35 million in anticipated bills, court filings show.

Rubie's anticipates the sale closing next week, said its attorney, Frank Oswald.

Sarina Trangle

Sarina Trangle covers affordability and cost of living issues and other business topics. She previously worked as an editor and reporter at amNewYork.

More news

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas stands inside Huntington man accused in $45,000 investment scheme
A rendering of the proposed mixed-use Heritage Village Traffic snarls a dealbreaker for some residents opposed to redevelopment of Sears site
Hempstead created a coastal conservation district at the Developers sue to block preservation at Woodmere golf club
Francesca Kiel walks outside Nassau County Police headquarters Lynbrook woman sentenced to 13 years in prison for mother's killing
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he Cuomo: NY preparing for 'massive undertaking' ahead of COVID-19 vaccine
David Sinclair is chief development officer for The Census Bureau counting nation's homeless population
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search