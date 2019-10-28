TODAY'S PAPER
Business

S&P 500 hits all-time high as market extends recent gains

Traders get to work after the opening bell

Traders get to work after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Monday.  Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/JOHANNES EISELE

By The Associated Press
The S&P 500 index closed at an all-time high Monday, extending a recent string of gains in what's mostly been a solid month for the market.

The benchmark index closed at 3,039.42, around 14 points above its previous record set on July 26. The S&P 500 notched its latest milestone after weeks of hovering just below its prior high.

Investors have been balancing worries over the impact that the costly trade war between the United States and China.

"U.S.-China is not going away any time soon," said Ben Phillips, chief investment officer of EventShares. "The market's sentiment tends to swing from overly fearful to overly exuberant, and we're probably starting to swing a little to the exuberant side right now. There are still a lot of risks out there."

The S&P 500 rose 16.87 points, or 0.6%, to 3,039.42.

"October 28 is historically the best day of the year for stocks," according to Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial. In a note to clients, Detrick said the average gain on Oct. 28 is 0.54%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 132.66 points, or 0.5%, to 27,090.72. The Dow is still about 1% below its record set on July 15. The Nasdaq climbed 82.87 points, or 1%, to 8,325.99.

