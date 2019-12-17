The $10,000 cap on deductions of state and local taxes on federal income tax returns has affected home prices in New York State and other high-tax regions, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Tuesday in Melville.

The SALT cap, instituted in December 2017, has had “a little bit of an effect" in holding real estate prices down, said Jonathan McCarthy, a vice president in the New York Fed's research and statistics group. He was responding to a question from the audience of about 35 people at a briefing organized by the Long Island Association business group.

Still, with unemployment low and consumer spending remaining strong across the country, McCarthy said the Fed predicts the U.S. economy will grow about 2% next year and in 2021, continuing the pace seen this year.

He said the gross domestic product will end the year up 2.2% from 2018. National GDP will rise 2% in 2020 and 1.9% in 2021, the bank predicts.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country.

McCarthy said the interest-rate setting Federal Open Market Committee is forecasting an unemployment rate of 3.5% to 3.6% between this year and 2021. Inflation will be about 2% in the three-year period, he said.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, is "still pretty solid because income growth has remained strong and households remain confident” about their immediate financial prospects, McCarthy said.

A recession isn’t expected between now and Dec. 31, 2021, according to FMOC predictions. The nation has seen a record 11 years of economic growth since the last recession ended in June 2009.

However, McCarthy, who has been an economist for the New York Fed since 1992, said the U.S. economy has weak points, most notably a slowdown in spending by businesses, a downturn in manufacturing activity, and the slowest growth in the global economy since the 2007-09 recession.

Asked by audience members about increasing federal debt and budget deficits, McCarthy said the Fed has no control over these issues but they "will eventually have to be addressed by Congress and the White House.”