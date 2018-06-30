TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Officials: San Francisco 1st major U.S. city with $15 wage

Workers demand a $15 minimum wage during a

Workers demand a $15 minimum wage during a protest at San Francisco International Airport in 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Eric Risberg

By The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Officials say San Francisco will become the first major U.S. city to increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour Sunday under a ballot measure approved by voters in 2014.

City Administrator Naomi Kelly says it will be the first to hit the milestone for all workers. But it won't be the last. California lawmakers approved a plan two years ago to increase the state's $10 minimum to $15 by 2022.

A much smaller San Francisco Bay Area city, Emeryville, also will increase its minimum wage for smaller employers to $15 on Sunday. Larger employers have had to pay workers a little over $15 since last July.

Larger employers in Seattle pay workers at least $15 an hour.

Advocates have been urging a $15 minimum, saying workers need a "living wage" to survive.

