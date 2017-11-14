Nearly 135,000 people on Long Island and in New York City weren’t able to work in the first three days after superstorm Sandy, according to state estimates used in the initial response to the 2012 storm and obtained by Newsday this month.

Together, the idled workers lost an estimated $8.2 billion in wages and other personal income because Sandy flooded thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area and left many more without electricity. Commuters were stranded, with the Long Island Rail Road and other mass transit shut down in the days after Oct. 29, 2012, when the storm made landfall.

The initial estimates of Sandy’s economic impact, calculated by Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, haven’t been public before and were released in response to a Newsday request.

The estimates are in a two-page report that presents a dramatic picture of storm’s first effects on jobs and business activity.

Production of goods and services in the metro area fell by $16 billion in the three weekdays after the storm, Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

“This initial analysis of the scope of the economic impact of the storm served as a starting point for our response,” said an ESD official who requested anonymity. “The report was used in our efforts to help businesses recover, in the request for aid from the federal government and many other efforts.”

Local economists said Sandy’s economic impact lessened after a couple of weeks as mass transit and electricity services were restored and companies reopened.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The ESD estimates “most likely overstate some of the impacts . . . because most individuals did go back to work after the immediate emergency period ended,” said Richard Vogel, an economist who studies the economic impact of disasters and is dean of Farmingdale State College’s business school.

John A. Rizzo, chief economist for the Long Island Association business group and a Stony Brook University professor, agreed, saying most of the tens of thousands of workers who were idled by the storm didn’t lose their jobs.