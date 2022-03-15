Holders of federal COVID-19 disaster loans will have an additional six months to one-year deferment before they must begin making payments, depending on when their loan was made, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Tuesday.

The additional time for borrowers of Economic Injury Disaster Loans came in response to a request from Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who wrote to the SBA last weekend. The letter, which was first reported by Newsday, was signed by 15 other Senate Democrats.

An earlier deferment of loan payments was set to expire this month.

Schumer said he asked for more time for EIDL borrowers to begin making repayments because their recovery has been slowed by the omicron variant and inflation.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman agreed, saying on Tuesday, "This extended principal and interest deferment will provide financial relief to millions of small business owners, particularly those hardest hit by the pandemic and related marketplace challenges."

The new deferment brings to 30 months the amount of time EIDL borrowers have until they must begin making loan payments. The deferment affects loans made to businesses and nonprofts in 2020, last year and this year due to the coronavirus.

In New York State, Long Island secured the second-most COVID EIDL loans among the 10 regions: $6.1 billion to 55,718 businesses and nonprofits.

The loans are from the U.S. Treasury and have a term of up to 30 years and interest rates of 3.75% for businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits.

Marlene Cintron, administrator of SBA’s Region II, which includes New York, said on Tueday the new deferment "will give the smallest of small businesses more flexibility in recovering and returning to their pre-COVID strength…[They] will be able to use capital obtained through sales to grow their businesses when it matters most."