Schneps Communications, publisher of the Long Island Press and Queens Courier, has acquired Long Island Spanish-language newspaper Noticia.

Schneps, which bought the Long Island Press in April, completed the purchase of the weekly newspaper earlier this month. Family-run Schneps also owns El Correo of NY, a Spanish-language newspaper that covers Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx

Victoria Schneps-Yunis, president and founder of Schneps Communications, which has offices throughout New York City and Long Island, said Monday that the addition of Noticia “will expand our coverage and enrich our coverage.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Baldwin-based Spanish language weekly newspaper, which was started out of a one-bedroom apartment in Hempstead in 1991 by William and Vicky Diaz, covers local and national news, and sports, politics and business on Long Island.

“They founded that paper over 25 years ago and they are very committed to the Latino and Hispanic communities of Long Island and have really built a wonderfully respected newspaper and website and digital presence,” Schneps-Yunis said. “We feel that the Hispanic community is growing and we are thrilled to be able do what we’re doing in New York City on Long Island.”

Silvana Diaz, a Baldwin resident and former co-owner of Noticia, will serve as publisher of both Noticia and El Correo of NY, which will go from publishing bi-weekly print editions to weekly editions. Diaz co-owned the paper with her sister Cinthia, who will now serve as production manager under the new owners.

“I am very excited about this acquisition and the ability to work with Schneps,” said Silvana Diaz, who took over ownership of her parent’s publication in 2009. “When the opportunity came late last year to join forces with Schneps and their family business, it just seemed not only like the perfect timing, but also the right fit for us,” she said.

Schneps Communications has acquired half a dozen publications in the last three years. The publisher owns and operates 24 publications and websites.