Sears store in Hicksville will close in early April

The propery’s owner has submitted plans for the 26-acre site to Oyster Bay that would include apartments, retail and open space.

Exterior of Sears department store in Hicksville, Thursday,

Exterior of Sears department store in Hicksville, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
The Sears department store in Hicksville will close in early April, and its owner is seeking permission to transform the site into a new complex of nearly 600 apartments, retail stores and 5 acres of green space.

Sears included the Hicksville store and auto center on a list of store closings posted on its website Thursday. The auto center is expected to close by late January, the list shows.

Sears...

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

