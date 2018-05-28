TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
61° Good Afternoon
Business

Seasonal workers need discipline to make their summer earnings last

They may be flush with cash from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but they need a solid strategy to put a portion of their pay away for the slow months, experts say.

Seasonal workers need a solid strategy to make

Seasonal workers need a solid strategy to make their summer earnings last, experts say.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/susandaniels

By Sheryl Nance-Nash Special to Newsday
Print

With summer fast approaching, seasonal workers will enjoy the flush feeling of increased cash flow. The challenge is, how not to spend it all.

Couple discipline with strategy and you’ll have something to keep you going when the leaves turn to snowflakes.

Get serious: Allocate one day a week where all the pay from that day is your savings for the week. If you work 40 hours a week, you want to save eight hours. “Make it fun and think of that day as ‘your future’ day,” says Jennifer Beeston, vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate Mortgage in Manhattan.

Divide, but conquer: Have two bank accounts and have a portion of your pay deposited directly into one account that you don’t touch. “Start with $100 a paycheck and see how that feels. Increase it to $150 and see how high you can get by summer’s end,” says Beeston.

Automatic saving is key. “You’re not tempted to spend a portion of your income because you don’t see it. It’s human psyche: ‘Oh, I have $500. I can spend $500.’ But when you make savings automatic, you don’t even see it,” says Daniel Tariq, a vice president at Quontic Bank in Astoria.

Be strategic: “Make the most of nice weather. Walk, ride or take public transportation. You’ll save a ton on gas, tolls and maintenance,” says Jennifer McDermott, a personal finance expert with Finder.com.

Summer is full of weddings, graduations and special occasions. Budget for the blowouts and cut back elsewhere to make up the difference.

By Sheryl Nance-Nash Special to Newsday

More news

Abby Oshrain, with Navy sailors Bobby Louangrath and Billy Joel concert spurs family to welcome sailors into home
From left, Jackson Bonilla, Praise Akintola and Vanessa LI salutatorian an 'inspiration' to peers
The body of a dead humpback whale washed Necropsy to be done on whale found on Fire Island
Kyle Persaud, of Miller Place, Deborah Lobaccaro, of Meet 143 of Long Island's 2018 valedictorians
Michael Malkmes, left, and Ed Kiernan, both of Across LI, fallen troops honored on ‘a sacred day'
Riverhead Town police are investigating the theft of 18-ton excavator missing. Problem: 'They all look alike'