Selling your house? Here's how to make it stand out

While in many parts of the country the housing market has slowed, the story is a bit different on Long Island, especially in Suffolk County, where buyers may be thinking they can get more for their money.

If you’re putting your house on the market this spring and want top dollar, find a way to stand out.

Here’s how.

Set the scene

Don’t leave it to the buyer to imagine why your home is ideal. Stage your place as if you were a Hollywood director. According to the National Association of Realtors, 44 percent of buyers’ agents surveyed said staging increases the dollar value of offers. And 53 percent of sellers’ agents said staging decreased a home’s time on the market.

“Pay $1,000 or $2,000 to have your home professionally staged,” says Daniela Andreevska, marketing director for Mashvisor, a real estate data analytics company in San Francisco.

Take the mystery out of taxes

“Grieve the taxes with the town, village or county prior to placing the home on the market. Many people can afford the house, but not the taxes,” says Ginna Currie, a real estate appraiser in Hempstead.

Nassau and Suffolk counties are known for high property taxes. “Have information readily available to explain to buyers about STAR exemptions and other enhanced exemptions, like VA, seniors and clergy,” says Melissa Gomez, a broker for ERA Top Service Realty in Queens.

Price it right

“Price is a powerful motivator; a well-priced home will sell quickly because it will attract many interested buyers," says Joaquin Benitez, author of "List for Less, Sell for More." To sell your house fast and for top dollar, make sure your house is worth the asking price.”