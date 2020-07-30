The lottery for 40 affordable apartments for seniors at a Deer Park rental complex will close on Friday afternoon.

The complex, Sutton Landing at Deer Park, is a 200-unit development for residents 55 and older. The affordable units are set aside for those who earn from $47,808 to as much as $70,950 for an individual or $109,450 for a five-person household, according to the Hauppauge-based nonprofit Long Island Housing Partnership, which is working with developer Engel Burman of Jericho to administer the affordable-housing program.

Each two-bedroom, two-bath affordable unit will be priced at $1,992 a month, not including utilities. Market-rate apartments will start at $2,850.

Lottery applications must either be postmarked by Friday, or submitted online or in person on Friday by 5 p.m. Application forms are available at lihp.org/rentals.html or by calling the housing partnership at 631-435-4710.