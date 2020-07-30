TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
Business

Application deadline Friday for seniors' affordable housing lottery in Deer Park

Sutton Landing at Deer Park will be a

Sutton Landing at Deer Park will be a 200-unit complex of two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments for residents 55 and older. Credit: Engel Burman

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Print

The lottery for 40 affordable apartments for seniors at a Deer Park rental complex will close on Friday afternoon.

The complex, Sutton Landing at Deer Park, is a 200-unit development for residents 55 and older. The affordable units are set aside for those who earn from $47,808 to as much as $70,950 for an individual or $109,450 for a five-person household, according to the Hauppauge-based nonprofit Long Island Housing Partnership, which is working with developer Engel Burman of Jericho to administer the affordable-housing program.

Each two-bedroom, two-bath affordable unit will be priced at $1,992 a month, not including utilities. Market-rate apartments will start at $2,850.

Lottery applications must either be postmarked by Friday, or submitted online or in person on Friday by 5 p.m. Application forms are available at lihp.org/rentals.html or by calling the housing partnership at 631-435-4710.   

Maura McDermott poses for an employee headshot at

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

More news

On Thursday, the Nassau County Legislature sought to Nassau bill would rename police headquarters after county's first Black top cop
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a news briefing Cuomo: $30M going to counties for contact tracing, flu vaccines
Proposed code changes for development along the waterfront Long-awaited draft released for Port Washington business district
Richard King gave up the idea of working Pandemic reshapes retirement for LI health care professionals
Herman Cain and his wife arrive to speak Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74
Nassau Police patrol the South Shore waters off Nassau ramps up shoreline patrols amid search for sharks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search