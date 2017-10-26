A Garden City company that says it’s the world’s largest maker of frozen tortellini is planning a $9 million expansion project, officials said Thursday.

Seviroli Foods Inc. plans to purchase and make improvements to 33,000 square feet of production and warehouse space. The family-owned business had considered moving to New Jersey or Pennsylvania, economic development officials said.

In return for Seviroli’s investment and promise to add 30 jobs to its payroll of 265 workers, New York State has awarded the company up to $350,000 in tax credits over seven years.

Separately, the state Power Authority and the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency are considering aid applications from the company.

Seviroli Foods chief financial officer Paul Vertullo said its owners have “continued to invest in Long Island by purchasing real estate to expand its business here.”

The 57-year-old company produces frozen tortellini and sauces from a large facility on Brook Street. It also owns D’Orazio Foods Inc. of New Jersey, which makes frozen shells, crepe manicotti, stuffed rigatoni and Italian pastries.

New York State wants “to ensure the food production industry continues to thrive on Long Island,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday at the Seviroli factory.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, has targeted food manufacturers for assistance because of their growing importance as employers, ESD CEO Howard Zemsky said in a statement.

Seviroli has been discussing its expansion plan with the Nassau IDA for seven years. “We have met with them on numerous occasions . . . We want them to stay and to grow in the county,” IDA executive director Joseph J. Kearney said in an interview.

Power Authority spokesman Paul DeMichele said its board of trustees in December will consider a proposal to grant low-cost electricity to the pasta maker.