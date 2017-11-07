A Port Washington maker of wigs and other human and synthetic hair products said Tuesday it plans to lay off about 80 Long Island-based workers as it shifts most of its warehouse operations to Georgia.

Shake-N-Go Fashion, Inc. plans to let the workers go in March or April, the company said in a regulatory filing posted on the state’s website this week.

The company plans to keep about 10 of its roughly 90 warehouse workers on Long Island, its general counsel, Bo K. Chun, said in an email Tuesday.

All warehouse employees were given the choice of relocating to Georgia, leaving the company and receiving a severance package, or applying for open positions at the New York location, Chun said. The workers are not represented by a union.

The company needs more warehouse space as its inventory expands, and rent in New York is four times higher than in Georgia, Chun said.

In addition, she said, the move “will give us a competitive advantage because we can make faster delivery to our customers at a reduced UPS shipping cost.”

Shake-N-Go designs and manufactures hair extensions, wigs, hairpieces and accessories, according to its website. The company was founded in 1991. Its new warehouse is located in Suwanee, Georgia, the company said in its WARN notice filing.

Under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, companies with at least 50 full-time employees must file a 90-day notice of a mass layoff or closing.