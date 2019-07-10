TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Evening
SEARCH
85° Good Evening
Business

Nonprofit partners with Northwell on breast cancer services for patients

Sharon Lerman, an oncology social worker at Northwell's

Sharon Lerman, an oncology social worker at Northwell's Cancer Institute in Lake Success, explains Sharsheret resources available to a patient.  Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Sharsheret, a national not-for-profit that lends support to women and families of Jewish background dealing with breast and ovarian cancer, has announced a partnership with Northwell Health.

As part of the partnership, Sharsheret will offer free makeup kits that address the hair-loss and skin side effects of treatment, as well as boxes of toys and games for parents facing cancer while raising young children.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health said it treats nearly 3,000 new metro-area patients for breast or ovarian cancer each year.

Sharsheret said that while it focuses on Jewish cancer patients, about 15 percent of those they support are not Jewish. 

Northwell said all new patients, not just Jewish ones, will be offered the support.

Sharsheret will also give new Northwell patients what it calls Thriving Again survivorship kits, which are resource packets for newly diagnosed patients.

The resources will be introduced to patients through co-branded cards and referral forms distributed to patients.

In addition, Sharsheret staff will be on site at Northwell Health cancer centers to provide support as needed for patients and caregivers on a monthly basis.

Northwell Health is the largest private employer in New York, with 69,000 employees.

Teaneck, New Jersey-based Sharsheret has five offices and serves 150,000 women, families, health care professionals, community leaders and students nationwide.

Sharsheret said  Jewish women and families facing breast cancer and ovarian cancer have unique health concerns. One in 40 Jews of Ashkenazi descent carries a mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene, compared to 1 in 500 in the general population. The mutation increases the likelihood of developing breast, ovarian and related cancers. 

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Aerial view of the North Shore of Long Huntington narrowly OKs fees for mooring boats
A tractor plows soil in a vineyard in LI winery owners revel in leading wine tour to Italy
Nick Derosa, 81, of East Rockaway, belts a Seniors hustle around field to honor 1969 Mets 
Clergy tax map See tax exemptions for $451M in clergy properties
Three of the Bethpage Ride bicycles on display Patchogue, Babylon to launch bike-share program
Robert Mercer in 2017. Mercer-backed group downsizes NY operations
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search