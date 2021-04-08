TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Union to recruit two sheet-metal apprentices, starting April 12

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 355 of the United Service Workers union will begin taking applications Monday for two sheet metal worker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications must be obtained and completed at the union's training center, 267 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bohemia, from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays through April 23.

Applicants should always wear masks and social distance. They must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

For more information call 631-589-5880.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

