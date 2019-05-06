Applications for union apprenticeships available

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 137 of the Sheet Metal Workers union will begin taking applications Monday for 10 sheet metal apprentices to perform sign hanger and rigger work, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at 50-02 Fifth St., Suite A, in Long Island City, Queens, from 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays, excluding legal holidays, through May 4, 2020.

Successful applicants must pay union dues of $48 per month, and a one-time initiation fee of $300 that is paid in six monthly installments.

Applicants must be 18 or older; have a high school diploma or its equivalent; be physically able to do sign hanger and rigger work; have a driver’s license and reliable transportation; and pass math, reading and drug tests.

For more information, call 718-937-4514.