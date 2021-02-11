TODAY'S PAPER
Shinnecock tribe finishing work on second billboard Thursday

The Shinnecock Indian Nation expects to complete work

The Shinnecock Indian Nation expects to complete work on its second digital billboard on Thursday. Credit: Newsday / Mark Harrington

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
The Shinnecock Indian Nation has largely finished work on a second digital billboard, on tribal land on the north side of Sunrise Highway, with a plan to light the 61-foot monument Thursday.

The construction continued despite state Department of Transportation threats to fine and even remove both billboards for what a spokesman said were a lack of permits and safety concerns. The federally recognized Shinnecock Nation issued its own permits for the work and has said its engineering and safety plans for the billboards meet or exceed state standards.

The digital advertising billboards, located just west of the Shinnecock canal, were intended to be a new economic engine for the Southampton tribe, but a 2019 state lawsuit that sought to stop construction has tempered some of that activity, tribal members said.

A spokesman for the transportation department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Tela Troge, a tribal attorney, said work in the past few days went forward without any interference from the state. She said the second billboard, which had been in storage in Canada for the past two years, has been mounted on a structure and only a few technical jobs remained before completion of the project as soon as Thursday afternoon.

The tribe has rejected claims by the state that the billboards could jeopardize federal funding for highways, noting that the Highway Beautification Act doesn’t apply to federal tribal lands. What’s more, the tribe argues that a 1959 contract the state drew up giving it a right of way for Sunrise Highway through tribal land was never signed by the tribe and never included any compensation, as was granted to other property owners for the highway. Troge called the practice "brazen and offensive to indigenous people," practiced across the country.

Bryan Polite, chairman of the Shinnecock Nation’s council of trustees, has said the tribe won’t stand for any attempt to fine or remove the billboards, which are more important than ever now that the tribe is battling an outbreak of COVID at a time when its primary revenue generator, its annual powwow, was canceled.

"Threatening to destroy our property and literally take money out of tribal coffers is an act of economic warfare," he said last week. "It’s unconscionable, especially in a time of a pandemic."

Mark Harrington, a Newsday reporter since 1999, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

