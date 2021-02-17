Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman on Wednesday expressed concern over a planned Shinnecock Indian Nation casino on its reservation, while tribal leaders said they remained "laser-focused" to complete it.

Schneiderman said in an interview he was "obviously disappointed" by the tribe’s decision to open a 76,000 square-foot Class II casino on tribal land fronting Montauk Highway in Southampton, adding the town would "explore our options."

"I was obviously disappointed and upset they are trying to progress this idea," he said of the project, which would include 1,000 video lottery terminals, 30 Texas Hold ’em tables and a bingo parlor.

The tribe has said the project, which will be wholly owned by the nation, is an essential economic development engine to fund cash-strapped social programs and fund a new police and court system. The casino already has approval of the tribe after a supermajority vote for a new economic redevelopment zone in December.

"For over 350 years, others have profited from our name while we must fight to develop economic projects on our own sovereign territory," said Bryan Polite, chairman of the Shinnecock council of trustees, during a news conference Wednesday. "We have been sued by individuals and governments time after time, we have had encroachment by our surrounding neighbors, and we have been unfairly maligned over the years by the forces that would see us extinct.."

Polite said Southampton has "grown and prospered while the Shinnecock Nation has endured systemic socio-economic disenfranchisement," noting that the disparities between the Nation and its neighbors are "stark."

But he pointed to the tribe's billboard/monument project as sign of the tribe's determination to win economic self-sufficiency, and said the casino project could help spread that prosperity to communities outside the 800-member Shinnecock reservation.

"We ask the people of this great state to come forward and work with us to put away the ghosts of the past and a history marred with broken promises, theft and suffering," Polite said.

Schneiderman speculated whether the casino project could be a "high-stakes gamble" to give the tribe greater leverage in seeking a full-commercial casino elsewhere in the state, perhaps closer to New York City.

"It may be a high-stakes gamble, in that by going full-steam ahead with a casino at the reservation it will be the thing that prompts the state to hand them a license," Schneiderman said. "I think what they really want is a commercial license at another location."

Polite said the tribe over the past two decades sought to open a casino numerous times in other locations throughout the state and each time has been "rebuffed" by the state and local governments.

Now, he said, while the tribe is "laser-focused" on opening the Class II facility on its own land, the nation isn’t "ruling out any opportunity to pursue gaming closer to Manhattan." Even while acknowledging some tribal members had concerns about traffic and loss of privacy to a casino, which he said the tribe and its partners will address, he also suggested those with concerns address them to New York State, which he said hasn’t "come to the table" to negotiate a compact or formal agreement for any previous casino projects.

The casino won’t require a compact with the state, Polite said, noting only Class III gaming with table games requires it.

Polite said the project also would benefit people in the community outside the reservation, noting it could employ 300 to 400 people, up to 40% of whom would be tribal members. It will help fund cash-starved social programs and education, and pay for a new police force and court system, he said.

But Schneiderman said the traffic and related concerns will be hard to overcome.

"Obviously that’s not a good spot to build another Jake’s 58 facility," he said of Suffolk’s other gaming facility on the Long Island Expressway in Islandia. "Everyone knows traffic is ridiculous on Montauk Highway," particularly during morning and evening rush hour.

The tribe has said it plans to fund traffic surveys and studies and make changes to accommodate the increased traffic.

"I don’t think it can be done," Schneiderman said of potential improvements and studies. "I don’t think there’s any way they can make the traffic flow...A traffic light is not going to do it. Traffic already is a parking lot in the afternoon and morning. Adding to the traffic can only make it worse."

Polite said the tribe was addressing the concerns with its partners, including creating a special zone that would work to limit noise and light pollution. In any case, he said, the Shinnecock people "cannot wait" for outside entities to bless its plans. "We are moving forward" with a facility "on our lands," he said, where, "No one can deny our authority" to operate a casino.

