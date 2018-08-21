Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
64° Good Morning
Business

Retail brokerage to triple its office size, double its staff, owner says 

Silber Investment Properties plans to relocate its headquarters next month.

Adam Silber, owner of Silber Investment Properties, says

Adam Silber, owner of Silber Investment Properties, says the brokerage plans to nearly double its staff. Photo Credit: Silber Investment Properties

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

Silber Investment Properties, a Hicksville-based retail real estate brokerage, plans to relocate its headquarters to a larger office in Plainview as part of a corporate expansion.

The company is working on the buildout of its new offices, located at 125 Newtown Rd. in Plainview. Silber anticipates relocating to the 12,000-square-foot space, which is more than 8,000 square feet larger than its current office, next month.

“The market’s been strong for a long time," said Adam Silber, principal and owner of the firm. "Commercial real etstate has been thriving... I want to grow so I can bring more people on.”

As part of the move, the company plans to nearly double its workforce of investment sales brokers from 20 now to around 40, he said.

Silber, founded in 1994, specializes in the sale of local retail investment properties like shopping centers and plazas. The company has completed more than $4 billion in sales transactions since its founding.

video
By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

More news

Stony Brook University freshman Cindy Zhao 17, of Gen Z has college life at its fingertips
Muslim worshippers gather around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest LI Muslims to celebrate with prayers, feasts
Homeowner Agatha Nadel, whose family recently received an NY American Water customers urge for takeover
Mostly cloudy with chance of spotty showers this Forecast: Chance of showers, high in mid-70s
Jackie and Peter Knoepffler, near their home on She lives by the beach but can't wait for summer to end
This mixed-use building in Yaphank sitson on 2½ Live and work at $725,000 LI property