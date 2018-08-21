Silber Investment Properties, a Hicksville-based retail real estate brokerage, plans to relocate its headquarters to a larger office in Plainview as part of a corporate expansion.

The company is working on the buildout of its new offices, located at 125 Newtown Rd. in Plainview. Silber anticipates relocating to the 12,000-square-foot space, which is more than 8,000 square feet larger than its current office, next month.

“The market’s been strong for a long time," said Adam Silber, principal and owner of the firm. "Commercial real etstate has been thriving... I want to grow so I can bring more people on.”

As part of the move, the company plans to nearly double its workforce of investment sales brokers from 20 now to around 40, he said.

Silber, founded in 1994, specializes in the sale of local retail investment properties like shopping centers and plazas. The company has completed more than $4 billion in sales transactions since its founding.