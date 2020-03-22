Some apps to enjoy simulated sports amid virus suspensions

The baseball season has been delayed, the NBA and the NHL have suspended play, and several major golf tournaments have been canceled or postponed because of coronavirus. These sports simulation apps aren’t a substitute for the real thing, but they will deliver real diversions.

NBA 2K20

(iOS, Android; $5.99)

This extremely popular NBA simulation allows you to build a team and take the court in virtual versions of real NBA arenas with real NBA players, whose performance is based on their skills. There are several alternative game modes, including the new Run the Streets, where you compete in 3-on-3 schoolyard-type games. Want to watch virtual NBA games? The Phoenix Suns are using NBA 2K20 to simulate postponed games and stream the action on Twitch.

WGT Golf

(iOS, Android; free)

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Masters along with several men’s and LPGA tournaments have been postponed, but it’s always tee-time with this excellent golf simulator. Use single-player mode or compete live against friends no matter where they are. And make sure you have the right clubs in your bag – the game is that realistic. WGT Golf includes several beautifully rendered courses where you can play, including Bethpage Black.

MLB 9 Innings 20

(iOS, Android; free)

The 2020 version of the popular mobile baseball sim lets you put together teams with real players from all 30 teams (the game is officially licensed by MLB). The game features realistically rendered stadiums and graphics as well as a nicely done play-by-play and commentary audio. There are several game modes, including being able to challenge other MLB 9 Innings players anywhere in the world.

(iOS, Android; free)

While fans of the Islanders and Rangers wait for the NHL season to restart, this hockey sim puts you both behind the bench as coach and in the general manager’s office. The goal is to build a winning franchise by choosing the right roster and then molding the players into winners by implementing the best hockey strategies, including putting players on the right lines.