Former Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini has joined an international law firm as a partner, firm officials said on Monday.

Nixon Peabody LLP announced that Sini would work in its Jericho office in the litigation department, specializing in government investigations and white-collar defense.

Sini, a Democrat, lost his bid for a second term as Suffolk’s top prosecutor in November to Republican Ray Tierney.

The law firm hired Sini because he "brings a truly unique blend of experience across crisis management, trials and litigation, and compliance," said Allan Cohen, managing partner in the firm’s local office, on Monday. Sini’s "deep knowledge of how government agencies make decisions will be an enormous asset for our firm," Cohen said.

Sini said federal and state investigators are expected to increase their investigations of companies. "I look forward to helping clients navigate challenges by developing and implementing strategies to eliminate or mitigate damage to their reputations and businesses," he said.

Prior to becoming DA, Sini served as Suffolk police commissioner, deputy Suffolk County executive for public safety under County Executive Steve Bellone and as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division for the Southern District of New York, where he worked as a trial supervisor. He received his law degree from Brooklyn Law School.

Sini, 41, is the second prominent local prosecutor to join a big law firm recently.

Two weeks ago, Mark Lesko, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, was hired by the Greenberg Traurig LLP firm as part of its plan to open two offices on Long Island.