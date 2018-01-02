Construction apprenticeship seeks applicants
Applications for 200 openings can be made online.
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 79 of the Construction and General Building Laborers union will begin taking applications on Friday for 200 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.
The recruitment will take place on the internet at mttf.org from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through Jan. 18 or until 2,000 people have applied, whichever comes first.
Applicants who successfully complete the online form will receive a confirmation email and another form to complete and deliver in person to the Local 79 office, 42-53 21st St. in Long Island City, Queens, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Successful applicants will be interviewed.
Applicants must be 18 or older when the apprenticeship program begins, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass a drug test.
More information is available by calling 718-383-6863.