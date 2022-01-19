Slant/Fin Corp. plans to lay off 68 workers after selling its baseboard heating unit to a Massachusetts company, according to a government filing.

The Greenvale company will continue making a line of boilers and retain 175 to 200 workers, said chief financial officer Charles Famoso.

The layoffs of the workers, represented by Local 485, International Union of Electrical Workers-Communications Workers of America, are expected to take place on March 31.

A union official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Slant/Fin sold its baseboard heating manufacturing business to Mestek Inc., based in Westfield, Massachusetts, in April.

Financial terms of that deal were not disclosed.

Famoso said that Mestek has not offered the Slant/Fin workers facing layoffs an option to transfer to Massachusetts.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In 2016, Slant/Fin agreed to make $3 million in improvements at its 188,650-square-foot factory and warehouse in Greenvale in exchange for tax breaks from the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency.

That deal countered an offer from officials in Connecticut for loans and tax breaks to move operations to Waterbury.

Famoso said that the company ended its tax reduction program with the IDA and does not "have any liability."

Slant/Fin was founded in 1949 in Coney Island, Brooklyn, by engineer Melvin Dubin.

Dubin, a U.S. Army veteran who worked on the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico, to develop the first atomic bomb during World War II, died in September 2015.

His family retains a controlling interest in Slant/Fin.

The company's radiator design innovation — slanting, interlocking fins for added strength and heating output — made the Slant/Fin name widely recognized in the industry.

The acquisition by Mestek allows that company to use the Slant/Fin name in the marketing of baseboard heating units, Famoso said. Mestek has a broad portfolio of brands in metal fabrication and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The Greenvale company will continue to operate as Slant/Fin and use the brand in the sale of boilers.

Boilers, like furnaces, burn fuel such as heating oil or natural gas for home or commercial heating. While furnaces heat the air directly, boilers heat water which is sent through a radiator system.