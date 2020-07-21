A former Southampton Village trustee has been appointed a top aide to the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, officials said.

William Manger will serve as chief of staff to SBA administrator Jovita Carranza, she announced Monday. He also will continue to oversee the agency’s loan programs as associate administrator for the Office of Capital Access, including Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Manger’s family has long had a summer home in Southampton, called Top O’Dunes. He lived their full time to establish the necessary residency to win the Republican nomination to challenge then-Rep. Tim Bishop (D-Southampton) in 2004. Manger lost to Bishop by 12 points.

A year later, Manger joined SBA as administrator of Region II, which includes New York State, and then served two years as associate administrator for field operations. He worked at the investment firm Brock Capital Group in New York City before rejoining SBA.

Manger’s stint as a Southampton Village trustee began in 1997, when he defeated a three-term incumbent. Manger then left his finance job in Manhattan to work on village issues as trustee, which is a part-time job. He served for four years.

Carranza said Manager would “play a critical role in managing and realigning the delivery of our products and services to meet the needs of America's entrepreneurs during this extraordinary time.”