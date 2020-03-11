A Plainview entrepreneur has been named New York State's small business person of the year by the federal Small Business Administration.

Raj Mehta, founder and CEO of Raj Technologies Inc., competed against entrepreneurs from upstate for the honor. He now will vie for the national title in Washington on May 4.

Mehta’s company provides information technology services to utilities, businesses and governments, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Deutsche Bank and the former Astoria Federal Savings & Loan.

The company was called Infosys International for decades until Mehta agreed to change the name last year as part of a settlement of a trademark dispute with Infosys Ltd., multibillion-dollar business in India.

Beth Goldberg, director of SBA’s New York District office, which nominated Mehta for the award, said his company “began at his kitchen table” and worked with SBA “to expand revenue opportunities by selling to the U.S. government — the world’s largest customer.”

Goldberg, in a statement, said Mehta has participated in SBA’s 8(a) program, which helps businesses owned by U.S. citizens “who are economically or socially disadvantaged” to win federal contracts. Mehta also used an SBA-backed loan to purchase the company’s offices at 110 Terminal Dr., she said.

Mehta is the only Long Islander to win a statewide award in this year’s SBA competition, which is part of a nationwide celebration of entrepreneurship, according to agency spokesman Matthew Coleman.

Mehta, in a statement, said assistance from SBA and others has helped him to “survive, endure and succeed for over 33 years.” He didn’t immediately return a telephone call seeking comment on Tuesday.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mehta came to the United States from India in 1978 with $6, according to Newsday articles. He soon took a low-wage job as an accounting clerk in Maryland even though he had earned two bachelor’s degrees in India. He studied computer science at the University of Maryland and after graduation worked on NASA programs for Sperry Corp. in Virginia.

In 1986, he started his company with one computer at his Commack home. The business now has 65 employees and estimated sales of about $8 million per year, according to the financial information service Dun & Bradstreet.

Besides his business career, Mehta hosts a television talk show on Saturday mornings on the cable channel ITV/ITVGold and donates office space to the Long Island Software and Technology Network, or LISTnet.