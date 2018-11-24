Long Islanders are expected to bombard their local downtown business districts in the hopes of finding Small Business Saturday deals amid warmer weather.

After frigid temperatures on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, shoppers will be relatively comfortable walking around the commercial districts in areas such as Rockville Centre, Huntington, Babylon, Port Jefferson and Patchogue.

Small Business Saturday is a promotion that American Express launched in 2010 to promote shopping at locally owned businesses the day after Black Friday.

Overall, retailers are expecting a strong turnout over the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. The National Retail Federation, a Washington, D.C.-based trade group, estimates that more than 164 million people will shop in that period.

Local brick-and-mortar retailers, however, must contend with Cyber Monday and increased online sales. Foot traffic is expected to decline 4 to 5 percent at such stores this Thanksgiving, according to RetailNext, a San Jose-based retail analytics company.

Still, retail experts predicted a strong 2018 holiday shopping season thanks to a strong economy, high consumer confidence and a low national unemployment rate.

Some entrepreneurs are expecting a sales jolt on the day after Black Friday.

"Small Business Saturday has always been a bigger day for us," said Marla Beckles, co-owner of Klutch, a women's clothing boutique in a Valley Stream strip mall.

Beckles and her cousin and co-owner Earth Rowe said they anticipate a boost in sales of about 40 percent on Small Business Saturday.

“We think it’s because of that strong sense of community on Long Island," Beckles said.

In the Town of Babylon, the local Industrial Development Agency is offering a $10 rebate for Lyft travelers on Saturday who use the ride-hailing service within the town in the hopes that it encourages residents to shop locally.

In New York City, small businesses have been preparing for the big shopping weekend and the holiday season that follows. Gregg Bishop, the city's Department of Small Business Services commissioner, said the agency tries to prepare small businesses with workshops and marketing tips, as well as pushing out the message to shop small on social media and through radio advertisements.

There will be a clear sign of celebration for Small Business Saturday in Manhattan, with the Empire State Building scheduled to be lit blue by American Express.

With Daysi Calavia-Robertson, Alison Fox, Tory N. Parrish and Newsday Staff