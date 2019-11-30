Wit & Whim has been tidying up ahead of the day that the gift shop rings up its biggest sales of the year.

The Port Washington store organized its wares, made sure its 10% off signs were in place and got the cider, cookies and other snacks ready for customers on Port Holiday Magic, the community’s day of holiday celebrations and store promotions that is incorporated into Small Business Saturday.

The shop also was ready to tout its attributes, co-owner Jacquelyn Conte said Friday afternoon.

“We shop with the customer. We always help pick things out with all of our customers. We wrap everything. … There is definitely something for everyone,” she said.

A campaign launched by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is to independent retailers what Black Friday is to large-chain stores, local retailers and business officials say.

For Small Business Saturday, local chambers of commerce and other organizations across Long Island and nationwide organize community events that include visits from Santa, storefront decorating contests, prize giveaways, carolers, Christmas tree lightings, live entertainment and store promotions.

The goal is to highlight the importance of independent stores on towns’ main streets, many of which became less popular in decades past as shopping malls and big-box stores became more prevalent.

“It really does kick off the holiday season for the residents. And residents are becoming more and more aware of the stores in their own neighborhood,” said Bobbie Polay, executive director of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, which was one of the organizers of Port Holiday Magic.

The day’s events will include Santa arriving on a firetruck, photo opportunities inside a large “snow globe,” a balloon twister, carolers, and free treats and hot chocolate from 1 to 5 p.m., mostly on Main Street. Nearly 50 stores will be offering promotions all day.

Small Business Saturday has been a critical business driver for the independent shops in Sayville, said Eileen Tyznar, president of the Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Small Business Saturday events.

“The businesses tell me that in one day, on Small Business Saturday, they are up anywhere from [17] to 67%, in sales” compared to the previous Saturday, according to questionnaires they complete, Tyznar said.

The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is organizing Small Business Saturday events, mostly free, that will include a Holiday Parade at 10 a.m., a Shop Small Winter Wonderland with an ice-skating rink, Santa, carousel and other features from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Miracle on Main, which will include a gingerbread competition, ice carving show, and live reindeer from 5 to 9 p.m.

About 90 percent of the 300 businesses that belong to the chamber participate in Small Business Saturday events in some way, including by offering promotions, providing financial sponsorships or donating services, Tyznar said.