The owner of a technology company in Plainview will participate in a nationwide webinar on May 27 to mark Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Raj Mehta, founder and CEO of Raj Technologies, will be featured in the 1 p.m. virtual event that has been organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Mehta is among four entrepreneurs who will speak during the free event. To register, go to http://bit.ly/USSBAwebinar.

Mehta was named New York State’s 2020 Small Business Person of the Year after competing with entrepreneurs statewide in an SBA competition.

Raj Technologies provides information technology services to businesses and government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Brookhaven National Laboratory, New York State and school districts. The company has about 65 employees and estimated sales of $8 million per year, according to the financial information service Dun & Bradstreet.

Mehta has participated in SBA’s 8(a) program, which helps businesses owned by U.S. citizens "who are economically or socially disadvantaged" to win federal contracts. He also used an SBA-backed loan to purchase the company’s office at 110 Terminal Dr. in Plainview.