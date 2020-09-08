Smashburger has smashed its last burger in East Northport.

The fast-casual restaurant, at 4097 Jericho Tpke., closed for good in late August, about 4½ years after it opened.

The East Northport restaurant was among four Smashburgers that closed, including two in New Jersey and one in Utah, the Denver-based chain said.

“At Smashburger, we are constantly reviewing our restaurant portfolio to ensure we are making the best strategic decisions for our company’s future growth. As we continue to strengthen our position as a leading better burger restaurant, we unfortunately must make the tough decisions to close select stores,” Smashburger said of the East Northport eatery closing.

There are still five Smashburger restaurants on Long Island, in Lindenhurst, New Hyde Park, Hicksville, Port Washington and Wantagh.

Founded in 2007, Smashburger has more than 300 corporate and franchise restaurants in 36 states and eight countries. The East Northport restaurant was a corporate-owned location.

Smashburger's parent company has been encountering some financial challenges.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jollibee Foods Corp., headquartered in the Philippines, has fully owned Smashburger since 2018.

Jollibee operated 5,874 restaurants, under various brands, internationally as of June 30. The company said in an earnings report in early August that it would close 255 company-owned eateries after sales fell 48.4% in the second quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier, due to temporary restaurant closings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jollibee did not say which restaurants it would close.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.