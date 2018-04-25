New York state residents can now order replacement Social Security cards online.

The cards can be ordered through the Social Security Administration’s “my Social Security” portal, www.ssa.gov/myaccount, the agency said in a news release this week.

The portal itself is 10 years old, but the feature allowing replacement cards to ordered is newer and being rolled out gradually by state, said Everett Lo, spokesman in the administration’s New York Regional Public Affairs Office in Manhattan.

Until Monday, the only way for New York state residents to order replacement cards was to visit a Social Security office or request them by mail, he said.

Now New York state residents who are at least 18 years old and American citizens with state-issued identification may request replacements after setting up accounts through “my Social Security.” There is no fee for Social Security cards, regardless of how they are requested, Lo said.

The online-order feature cuts wait times at the more than 1,200 Social Security offices nationwide, the agency said.

The Social Security portal also allows benefits recipients to manage their accounts online, and workers to see their annual statements showing financial contributions to the program.