TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
54° Good Morning
Business

NY residents can now order replacement Social Security cards online

The cards can be ordered through the Social Security Administration's "my Social Security" portal.

A sample Social Security card.

A sample Social Security card. Photo Credit: HANDOUT -SAVE/Handout

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com
Print

New York state residents can now order replacement Social Security cards online.

The cards can be ordered through the Social Security Administration’s “my Social Security” portal, www.ssa.gov/myaccount, the agency said in a news release this week.

The portal itself is 10 years old, but the feature allowing replacement cards to ordered is newer and being rolled out gradually by state, said Everett Lo, spokesman in the administration’s New York Regional Public Affairs Office in Manhattan.

Until Monday, the only way for New York state residents to order replacement cards was to visit a Social Security office or request them by mail, he said.

Now New York state residents who are at least 18 years old and American citizens with state-issued identification may request replacements after setting up accounts through “my Social Security.”  There is no fee for Social Security cards, regardless of how they are requested, Lo said.

The online-order feature cuts wait times at the more than 1,200 Social Security offices nationwide, the agency said.

The Social Security portal also allows benefits recipients to manage their accounts online, and workers to see their annual statements showing financial contributions to the program.

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com

More news

Nassau Legis. Richard Nicolello, seen in Mineola on Nicolello criticizes Curran over judgment payment
Michael Riggs, 32, of West Babylon, was arrested Cops: Man robbed ice cream shop, tanning salon
Sean Harling, 46, of Mastic, at left in LIer to take part in int'l boxing competition after weight loss
The library branch leased the second floor of LI library branch is getting another story
Post Avenue in Westbury, June 26, 2017. Downtowns face deadline to apply for $10M grant
This Nesconset home is listed for $780,000. LI home’s ceiling ‘looks like the Sistine Chapel’