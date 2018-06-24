TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
65° Good Morning
Business

Hard vs. soft credit checks: What you should know to protect your score

So-called "hard" checks can lower your credit score, so limit them as much as possible, an attorney says.

Keep your "hard" credit pulls to a minimum,

Keep your "hard" credit pulls to a minimum, experts say.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto

By Sheryl Nance-Nash
Print

 You’ve heard the terms hard and soft credit pulls, but maybe you’re not 100 percent sure what they mean. Be sure.

“Not all credit inquiries are created equal. To keep your credit score high, and [your credit] report gleaming, understand the difference between inquiries,” says Leslie Tayne, a Melville attorney specializing in financial issues.

Soft credit pull

Soft inquiries don’t affect your credit report.  When you request a copy of your credit report or score, it’s considered a “soft” inquiry. “This is not seen by potential creditors and has no negative effect. In fact, review your reports from all three bureaus at least a couple of times per year,” Tayne says.

Think of soft pulls as more of a background check. They are typically found when you pre-qualify for a credit card, student loan, leasing application, or similar offer, points out Jeffrey Bumbales, director of marketing for Credibly.com, an online lending and capital platform.

Hard credit pull

A hard credit check impacts your credit score. It could make it go down, and the checking of your credit by that creditor may appear on your credit report in the future.

What’s a typical hard check? It happens when you apply for a credit card, car loan, personal loan or mortgage, or when a collector checks your credit when an account is already in collections.  “Usually, you have to authorize a hard inquiry, so you won’t have to worry about being caught off guard. A  hard inquiry may lower your credit score by a few points and stay on your credit report for two years,” Tayne says.

What’s the bottom line? Says Tayne: “Limit hard inquiries as much as possible. Keep track of all inquiries through credit monitoring.”

By Sheryl Nance-Nash

More news

Clifford Graebe, 69, of Centereach, at a Suffolk In Suffolk, a court that understands veterans
The Town of Babylon is preparing to unveil Town nears completion of new shelter digs
The property on Norman Avenue in Amityville as Village cancels hearing on plan to raze Sandy home
Deonte Palmer, left, and his identical twin brother, LI twins love having identical college plans
Southold Town Hall in Southold on July 12, Town to alter language on helicopter landings
Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), center, and Kathleen Rice LI reps tour Texas tent city for migrant children