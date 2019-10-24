TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
Business

Solid earnings from tech companies lift U.S. stocks higher

By The Associated Press
Print

Solid profits and forecasts from several technology companies helped lift U.S. stocks to modest gains Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time high.

The benchmark index wavered between small gains and losses through much of the day as investors reviewed another round of third-quarter earnings reports and company outlooks heading into 2020.

Traders have braced for weaker results this earnings season amid concerns about the costly trade war between the United States and China, and increased signs of slowing economic growth worldwide.

Earnings reports in the last couple of weeks, representing roughly a third of companies in the S&P 500, have mostly exceeded Wall Street analysts' modest expectations. However, many of those that delivered improved results for the quarter have also issued disappointing profit outlooks. That's led to several days of uneven trading in the markets. On Thursday, decliners outnumbered gainers among stocks in the New York Stock Exchange.

"What we would have needed to see for the market to be really cheering this [earnings] story is if companies were beating and then raising forward expectations," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "But you're not seeing that very consistently."

After moving sideways for much of the day, the S&P 500 added 5.77 points, or 0.2%, to 3,010.29. The index is now within 0.6% of its all-time high set July 26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 28.42 points, or 0.1%, to 26,805.53. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 66 points, or 0.8%, to 8,185.80. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks slipped 2.67 points, or 0.2%, to 1,550.18.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search