Billionaire entrepreneur and art collector Patrick Drahi is taking auction house Sotheby's private in a deal valued at $3.7 billion.

Drahi, through his BidFair USA company, will pay $57 per share, which is a 61 percent premium to the company's Friday closing stock price.

"This acquisition will provide Sotheby's with the opportunity to accelerate the successful program of growth initiatives of the past several years in a more flexible private environment," Sotheby's CEO Tad Smith said in a written statement.

Sotheby's, founded in London in 1744, is the oldest company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, where it has been listed for 31 years.

The New York company conducts auctions in 10 salesrooms worldwide. Last year the Sotheby's net income totaled $108.6 million, or $2.09 per share, on revenue of $1.04 billion. Adjusted profit totaled $128.9 million, or $2.48 per share.

Drahi, 54, is the founder and controlling shareholder of Altice N.V., which provides telecommunications services in France and elsewhere. The French billionaire has expanded his telecom and media operations internationally, with businesses in Portugal, Israel, the U.S. and Dominican Republic. Altice bought Cablevision Systems Corp. of Bethpage in 2015, and spun off an American business arm in 2017.

The deal has been approved by Sotheby's board and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It's subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearance.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Shares of Sotheby's jumped $20.66, or 58.4 percent, to $56.05 in midday trading on Monday. Before Monday, the stock had been down 11 percent in the year to date.